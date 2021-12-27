Local EMS crews make training top priority every shift

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned some cadets in training will hit the front lines to help Cleveland paramedics on the streets even before they graduate as Cleveland EMS struggles to get ambulances to 9-1-1 calls. This comes in the midst of a spike in calls tied to COVID-19 and chronic […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are pleading with drivers to make safety on the roads their top priority. They noted 16 lives were lost in Louisiana following crashes on highways during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period a few weeks ago. Tpr. Derek Senegal with...
Multiple agencies responded to a fire near the entrance to Pallette Restaurant in Warsaw on Friday. The restaurant is part of the Wyndham Hotel at 2519 E. Center St. The fire, in an area above the ceiling near the entrance of the restaurant which faces the facility’s parking lot along Center Street, was discovered by a guest of the hotel at around 10:30 p.m.
A small roof fire at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen drew nearly a dozen emergency response vehicles Wednesday. According to Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinski, the fire was caused by an overworked A/C line. The hotel sustained minor damage there were no injuries, he said.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Area Ambulance has seen an increase in their calls for service once again in 2021. Jamestown Area Ambulance saw 2,142 calls in 2020 and 1,980 calls in 2019. For the third year in a row, Operations Manager Andrew Berkey says they’ve seen more calls this year compared to previous years.
ELLENSBURG — Frequent travelers between Western and Eastern Washington are already familiar with the potential headaches that come along with mountain pass travel. When Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass closes, traffic is almost always backed up for miles. Depending on the cause of the closure, reopening can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours.
HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s Board of Trustees approved a bridge program that will allow paramedic training to count toward credits in the Emergency Medical Science associate degree program. The board granted this motion at its monthly meeting on Dec. 14 at the Hamlet Campus. According to the...
BEAUMONT — A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after his pickup truck crashed into a tanker car on a parked train. Beaumont Fire, EMS and Police responded to the crash on Sunnyside Drive off College at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday. The train wasn't moving and for some reason...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:05 A.M. UPDATE: Fire investigators say crews arrived to the house on Skyridge Lane around 2:38 a.m. Thursday to find the daylight basement and balcony on fire. They say five people and four animals were displaced by the flames, who are now in the care of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX – On Sunday, the office of County Judge Mark Keough was out continuing to do aerial surveys of the storm damage in the Cut and Shoot area from Saturday’s tornado. While on this project, a call came in of a 13-year-old who swam from the east to the west side of the San Jacinto River and was now unable to get to safety.
(BPT) - Home improvement projects continue to evolve in interesting ways. Do-it-yourself projects are shifting toward professional projects, according to a report from the Home Improvement Research Institute. While some home improvements are discretionary, others — such as replacing a damaged roof — are urgent. However, the urgency of a roof replacement should not take away from an opportunity to enhance performance and curb appeal. Four questions can help guide a satisfying roof replacement decision.
(Family Features) As more and more Americans hit the road and return to traveling for the holidays, concerns around road safety are top of mind. Nearly half of Americans (47%) plan to travel in the next six months, including 51% with plans to travel for Christmas, according to a survey by 3M. A majority (76%) plan to travel by car, but more than a third of travelers are as concerned about road safety as they are about contracting COVID-19.
