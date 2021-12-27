Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 13:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McDuffie County in east central Georgia Columbia County in east central Georgia Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northeastern Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 200 PM EST. * At 110 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wrightsboro, or near Thomson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Edgefield, Harlem, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Midtown, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Summerville, Wrightsboro, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field and Village Plaza Shopping Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0