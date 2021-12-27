ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia West central Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EST. * At 433 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Snipesville, or 8 miles northeast of Broxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Coffee, northwestern Bacon, southern Jeff Davis and west central Appling Counties, including the following locations Denton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colquitt; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mitchell and northwestern Colquitt Counties through 245 PM EST At 206 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pelham, Camilla, Doerun, Funston, Sale City, Ticknor, Center Hill, Cotton, Laney, Poplar Arbor Church, Hartsfield, Bay and Hinsonton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 04:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren Areas of fog through the morning commute Surface observations indicate widespread fog across eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey early this morning. Locally dense fog is possible through mid-morning, with visibilities reduced to a quarter mile in spots. If you plan to travel, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and maintain extra distance from other vehicles.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR COOK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 327 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Moultrie, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Moultrie, Sparks, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Pineboro, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Spence Airport and Laconte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 545 PM EST. * At 454 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Givhans Ferry State Park, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Ladson, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ridgeville, Givhans, Sangaree, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Knightsville and College Park. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 192 and 205. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this Winter Storm. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT ABOVE 7000 FEET FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet, locally higher on the mountain peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Chiricahua Mountains and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cass, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Schuyler, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cass; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Schuyler; Scott WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, sleet accumulations up to a quarter inch and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch possible. Wind chills may reach 5 to 15 below zero overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult from snow and ice with slippery road conditions developing Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 13:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McDuffie County in east central Georgia Columbia County in east central Georgia Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northeastern Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 200 PM EST. * At 110 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wrightsboro, or near Thomson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Edgefield, Harlem, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Midtown, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Summerville, Wrightsboro, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field and Village Plaza Shopping Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 03:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Vieques and Saint Thomas; beaches of eastern Saint Croix and most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Berrien, Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:01:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Cook The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Central Berrien County in south central Georgia * Until 445 PM EST. * At 400 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sparks, or over Adel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Nashville around 420 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Berrien Co A/P, Massee, Allenville, Barneyville, Weber and Laconte. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 21:27:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Vieques and Saint Thomas; beaches of eastern Saint Croix and most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means heavy snow accumulations are expected. Gusty winds and blowing snow are also possible. This will make travel very difficult or impossible...especially in the mountains. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this Winter Storm. Target Area: White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT ABOVE 6500 FEET FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 24 inches above 8000 feet and 6 to 18 inches between 6500 feet and 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

