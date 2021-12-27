Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia West central Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EST. * At 433 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Snipesville, or 8 miles northeast of Broxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Coffee, northwestern Bacon, southern Jeff Davis and west central Appling Counties, including the following locations Denton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

APPLING COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO