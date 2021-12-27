Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 08:27:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-30 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bibb; Greene; Hale; Perry; Sumter .Heavy rains will continue today. One to two inches of rain have already fallen in some areas. Additional rains may cause flash flooding across portions of Central Alabama. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN...Through 6 PM. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional heavy rains of near one to two inches with isolated higher amounts may occur in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
