Business

Armstrong Teasdale names larger and more geographically diverse partner class

By James Drew
By James Drew
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to naming more new partners than a year ago,...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

2021 BBJ CFO Awards: Scott Romanowski, Porter Capital Corp.

How do you view the role of the CFO? Being a key team player and leader for not just management but all staff members. The main focus is creating and maintaining a financial plan that ensures company resources are properly allocated to ensure success for the company and continued growth. Obviously it also involves providing accurate financial reporting used by management to make business decisions and to properly plan for the future.
BUSINESS
Law.com

At Sidley, Firm Seeking Diversity Through More Paths

In the battle for talent, law firms are increasingly seeking more avenues to attract and retain top lawyers, especially when it comes to diverse talent. Take Sidley Austin. The firm’s programs are an example of how law firms are trying to closely coordinate their diversity and talent goals. Angela Zambrano, Dallas office co-managing partner, pointed to Sidley’s involvement in the OnRamp Fellowship, a program created by incubator Diversity Lab that aims to bring women back to Big Law after they’ve taken extended hiatuses from the profession.
BUSINESS
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Accounting firm names partner

• BDO USA LLP has named Chris Farthing a partner in the firm’s assurance practice. Farthing has extensive experience with a range of domestic and international companies in the consumer products, gaming and hospitality, telecommunications and manufacturing industries, as well as government and nonprofit organizations. His clients range from Fortune 500 companies to small, closely held family businesses and nonprofits.
LAS VEGAS, NV
juliensjournal.com

Kevin Ehrlich Named TRICOR Insurance Partner

TRICOR Insurance is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Ehrlich, Sr. Business Insurance Specialist, to the position of partner with the agency. Kevin has more than sixteen years of experience working as a Business Insurance Specialist for TRICOR Insurance. Kevin is a native of Dubuque, IA, and works closely with clients to provide customized property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions. Kevin serves as a subject matter expert, strategist, and thought leader in TRICOR’s business insurance division, and is responsible for sharing information on trends and issues that specifically impact that division.
DUBUQUE, IA
pennrecord.com

Reed Smith named Diversity Lab 2021 Inclusion Blueprint Champion

Reed Smith LLP issued the following announcement on Dec. 17. Reed Smith announced that it has been named a 2021 Inclusion Blueprint Champion by Diversity Lab, an incubator for innovative ideas that boost diversity and inclusion in law through data and behavioral science. The 2021 Inclusion Blueprint Champions award recognizes law firm leadership and practice groups that are proactively tracking and taking action on meaningful inclusion practices.
BUSINESS
setexasrecord.com

Jones Day names 48 new partners

Jones Day issued the following announcement on Dec. 17. The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 48 lawyers will be admitted to partnership in the Firm as of January 1, 2022. "The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing...
BUSINESS
Kansas City Business Journal

Exclusive: Armstrong Teasdale's new KC leader looks to build a new reputation, keep hiring

"We're looking to add attorneys not only to deepen our bench, but also to add attorneys who do interesting legal work that will allow us to not only grow in numbers but in reputation here in Kansas City," Tyson Ketchum, Armstrong Teasdale's new Kansas City office managing attorney, said during an exclusive interview about his leadership plans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Founders First Capital Partners brings a different approach to diversity investing

Unlike most Silicon Valley VC firms, Founders First isn’t looking for the next unicorn. Instead, Folsom seeks out founders from historically underrepresented backgrounds — women, people of color, LBGTQ, veterans — with solid ideas and decent, if not spectacular, revenue and growth who have had trouble getting external investment to help build their businesses.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Construction: From architecture firms to engineering companies to general contractors, execs share lessons from 2021

Please join the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and CIBC for an expert look at the critical factors impacting the economy as we enter 2022. The Business Journal is seeking nominations for its 25th annual Women in Business awards honoring industry-leading executives, entrepreneurs and business owners for their professional successes and community involvement.
CONSTRUCTION
frontdoorsmedia.com

2021 Class of Piper Fellows Named

Recently, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust announced the latest cohort of Piper Fellows. Nine outstanding leaders were selected for their record of impact in Maricopa County to receive a transformational opportunity for study, reflection and growth. The 2021 Piper Fellows are:. Sam Alpert, chief development officer at Junior Achievement of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
bizjournals

Arlan Collins delivers a new way to construct buildings

Collins and Woerman launched SLI at the start of the Great Recession and the timing was no coincidence, Arlan Collins said. What is the economic outlook for business in 2022? Come find out with the Puget Sound Business Journal. 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards. Nominate a socially responsible business in the...
EDUCATION
CBS Miami

Emergency Meeting Of Broward School Board Friday To Discuss Revising COVID-19 Protocols

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, Broward’s School Board will hold an emergency meeting Friday to review and possibly revise their safety protocols. One option being considered is for all employees, vendors, and visitors be required to wear face coverings while indoors at any district school, facility, or vehicle. If accepted it would go into effect on Monday, January 3rd. Masks for students would remain optional but strongly encouraged. The option is similar to what Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Thursday. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6,...
MIAMI, FL
BlogHer

Kendra Bracken-Ferguson Reflects On Marian Salzman’s Trends for the Future

Globally recognized trendspotter Marian Salzman recently returned to the BlogHer stage to share her highly anticipated predictions for 2022. As part of our supporting editorial, we asked thought leaders from the BlogHer Community to share their perspectives on what’s in store for us in the coming year. Kendra Bracken-Ferguson is a transformative brand builder, connector and launcher. With an entrepreneurial career that spans brand development, strategic planning, operations, investing, board membership and C-suite leadership, she has helped create, build and monetize over 200 influencer-driven brands that have generated more than $100 million in revenue. Marian Salzman joined us live on December 14th for...
ECONOMY
Virginia Mercury

Incorporate social-emotional learning into physical education in Virginia schools

By Lila Newberry The Virginia Department of Education says their recently developed equity-focused social-emotional learning standards are in place to “ensure every student in Virginia attends a school that maximizes their potential and prepares them for the future: academically, socially, and emotionally.” The development of SEL standards for Virginia schools is a step in the […] The post Incorporate social-emotional learning into physical education in Virginia schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
ARTnews

Recruitment Firm Bridge Partners Has Spent Years Trying to Solve the Lack of Diversity in Museum Leadership

The lack of Black and Indigenous people and people of color in curatorial and leadership positions at major art institutions has been well known for close to a decade. An oft-cited survey published by the Mellon Foundation in 2018, following up on a similar one from 2015, found that 16 percent of curatorial roles were held by people of color. Some museums took the survey to heart and began implementing changes, starting with appointing a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Others, however, were slower on the uptake, and increasingly found themselves combating a problem created by people in positions...
MUSEUMS

