Hotel Review: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

With 10,000+ bottles of wine in its collection, nearly all Napa Valley derived, PRESS Restaurant is an abundantly beautiful representation of its wine country environ. The collection - neatly stacked within three glass-walled wine cellars - includes well known labels as well as the more obscure, in both current and decades old vintages that invite exploration. You won’t find as great a Napa Valley assemblage anywhere. PRESS is where you’ll discover both old and new favorites, expertly selected by the knowledgeable sommeliers to pair perfectly with your culinary choices. Even for the most wine savvy, PRESS always offers a few surprises.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO