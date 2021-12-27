Hotel Review: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island, in collaboration with Castle Hill Inn, hosted a trade luncheon highlighting Napa Valley’s BOND Winery on Nov. 9. Max Kast, Master Sommelier and Director, BOND Winery, was in attendance to present the wines. Guests enjoyed a three-course meal prepared by Executive Chef Lou Rossi and the Castle Hill culinary team, each paired with a different BOND wine. Guests tasted BOND, Quella, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2017; BOND, Quella, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2014; BOND, St. Eden, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2017 and BOND, Vecina, Napa Valley Red Wine, 2017. Founded by Napa Valley’s Bill Harlan, the founder and owner of Harlan Estate, the BOND portfolio incorporates grapes from its five hillside vineyards, located within the Vaca and Mayacamas mountain ranges. Sourced from Napa Valley’s finest terroirs with unmatched attention to detail, BOND’s premium wines are recognized as being ‘Grand Cru’ level quality.
