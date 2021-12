With iOS 14, Apple cranked it up a notch where it allowed users to play around with the Home screen and add widgets. A year later, Apple refined the user experience further and made some important tweaks when it comes to privacy and under the hood upgrades. In addition to this, iOS 15 was compatible with all smartphones that ran iOS 14 which is a huge mark. However, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will be different as some iPhone and iPad models will no longer be compatible. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO