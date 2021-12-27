ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

1 death; 41 new cases reported Monday

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed an additional local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 79-year-old female that died on December 21.

The death brings the total to 186 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 41 new cases on Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 13,590 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 36 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 12,453 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 4 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 962 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 33,739 or 44.79% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 10,759.

Portsmouth, OH
