JoJo is engaged to Saved By the Bell actor Dexter Darden. On Dec. 25, the "Leave (Get Out)" singer announced the exciting news on Instagram with her 2.3 million followers. "forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!" she captioned a series of cute candid photos and videos from the proposal. "the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!" She continued, "thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO