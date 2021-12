PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The loss of a legend. Football icon John Madden has died. Madden certainly made an impact on so many both on the field and in the broadcasting booth. The sports world is mourning the loss of a giant in his fields. Legendary head coach, inimitable broadcaster and video game pioneer John Madden died suddenly Tuesday morning. He was 85 years old. The story begins in many ways here in Philadelphia when the Eagles drafted Madden in the 21st round of the 1958 draft. A knee injury in training camp ended his playing career but the best was yet to come. John Madden...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO