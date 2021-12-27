UPDATE: one dies in Route 150 crash

New 5:30 p.m. Monday:



Mahomet’s Police Chief said one person has died after a crash Monday on Route 150.



Chief Mike Metzler said at around 12:30 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Oak Creek Road and Oak Street, also known as Route 150. Metzler said a vehicle going west turned into the path of a pick-up truck hauling a trailer. The eastbound driver died at the scene. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as 70 year-old William S. Rigsby of Arrowsmith. Metzler said police believe the man had a medical event in the moments leading up to the crash. An autopsy will be done Thursday to try to find out more about that.



Metzler said it took Corn Belt fire crews around two hours to rescue the victim from his vehicle. The road re-opened around 3:30 p.m. The driver and passenger in the truck were not hurt.



Original story:



MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are on scene of a crash that just happened on Route 150.

