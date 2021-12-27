County-by-county snow plow route maps & information
WESTERN WASHINGTON — With lows in the teens and 20s this week, the weekend snowfall across Western Washington won’t be melting any time soon.
Here are links to maps which show which roads are prioritized to be treated, sanded or plowed.
Washington State Department of Transportation
For for state interstates and highways: Priority plow route maps | WSDOT snow and ice plan
Clallam County
Port Angeles: Snow removal priority map
Sequim: Snow clearance route
Grays Harbor County
Island County
Jefferson County
King County
King County: PDF: Map of 2021-2022 snow route | Text list of snow routes
Kirkland: Priority snow plow routes | Real-time traffic cameras
Sammamish: Snow and ice route map
Seattle: Winter weather response map
Kitsap County
Lewis County
Mason County
Pierce County
Lakewood: Snow and ice response priority map
Pierce County: Map of primary snow plow routes
Puyallup: Snow plow and deicer route map
Tacoma: Primary snow routes map | Street closures due to weather
Skagit County
Anacortes: Plowing and sanding routes
Burlington: Snow removal priority map
Mount Vernon: Snow/Ice Route Priority Map
Sedro-Woolley: Snow/Ice Route Priority Map
Snohomish County
Unincorporated Snohomish County: Road closures | Snow removal map
Everett: Map of Everett priority snow and ice removal routes
Thurston County
Thurston County Public Works: Winter and storm response
Whatcom County
Whatcom County Public Works: Whatcom County winter snow and ice plan
Bellingham: Anti-Icing priority list & sanding routes
