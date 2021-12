Even after three vaccinations, kidney transplant patients who have to take immunosuppressive drugs on a permanent basis fail to develop adequate protection against SARS-CoV-2. This is the finding of a study conducted by the Department of Medicine III at MedUni Vienna and University Hospital Vienna, which has now been published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. Based on these results, the Department of Medicine III is starting a new study into the efficacy and safety of a human antibody cocktail against SARS-CoV-2 in those patients who have not developed immunity as a result of vaccination.

