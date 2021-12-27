ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SDSU Basketball: Takeaways from Week 7

By Tron Johnson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aztecs finished up their non-conference slate, going 8-3, with the best win coming over St. Mary’s and their latest win coming over UC San Diego. At this point in the season, the Aztecs have not had as much success as fans would have wanted, but there is a lot of...

#Sdsu#Mountain West Conference#Sdsu Basketball#Aztecs#Uc San Diego#Ucsd#Fg
eastvillagetimes.com

Mountain West Conference men’s basketball preview

Fresno State (10-4) (0-1 in MWC) Best non-conference win: Neutral against Santa Clara (NET: 89) Former SDSU assistant coach Justin Hutson has adopted an old Aztec technique this season, which is to grind out games to win. The Bulldogs have one of the slowest tempos in the nation. This is effective due to their defense ranking 44th in the nation. They have a decent offense ranked at 105th, but they shoot only 30% from beyond the arc. With only one player who averages in double figures, they will have to rely on their stout defense, avoid turnovers, and make their free throws. They have been without Arizona transfer Jemarl Baker due to a knee injury. He has shown flashes of offensive output, and he will be pivotal for the Bulldogs if they want to make a run at the Mountain West Conference.
