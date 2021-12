It's the debate to end all sandwich debates: anything regarding a South Jersey hoagie is fair game for an argument, including their name. Yep, some people call the "subs". Whether you call the beloved lunch sandwich a "sub" or a "hoagie", one thing it's likely that most Philadelphia and South Jersey residents can agree on are what should go on top of one. Now, it really doesn't matter whether or not you prefer an Italian hoagie or an American one, most people would agree that it should have oil and vinegar. Even if there can be some disagreements about whether or not vinegar is considered a condiment staple, to enjoy a hoagie sans anything on top whatsoever is usually not heard of much here in this region.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO