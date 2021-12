Sheridan distance runner won't be going very far to continue her athletic career as she has signed with Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota. Turpin has three top 10 finishes at the 4A State Cross Country Meet. As a junior in 2020, she took 5th with a time of 18.53.67, as a sophomore, she completed the course in 20.04.49 to take 9th and, as a freshman in 2018 she placed 7th in 19.14.87. That kind of effort earned her all-state status in all three of those years.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO