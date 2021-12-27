Auburn basketball moves up in the AP poll
Auburn is the highest-ranked team in the SEC.
The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, with four other SEC teams slotting in the rankings behind them, including Tennessee (No. 14), LSU (No. 16), Kentucky (No. 18), and Alabama (No. 19).
Auburn opens up conference play against No. 16 LSU in Auburn Arena this Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. LSU (11-0) is one of the five remaining teams in Division I without a loss.
Here is the entirety of the latest AP poll.
1. Baylor (61)
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Kansas
7. USC
8. Iowa State
9. Arizona
10. Michigan State
11. Auburn
12. Houston
13. Ohio St.
14. Tennessee
15. Seton Hall
16. LSU
17. Texas
18. Kentucky
19. Alabama
20. Colorado State
21. Providence
22. Villanova
23. Xavier
24. Wisconsin
25. Texas Tech
