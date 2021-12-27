ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Auburn basketball moves up in the AP poll

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSOib_0dWt7m3T00

Auburn is the highest-ranked team in the SEC.

The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, with four other SEC teams slotting in the rankings behind them, including Tennessee (No. 14), LSU (No. 16), Kentucky (No. 18), and Alabama (No. 19).

Auburn opens up conference play against No. 16 LSU in Auburn Arena this Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. LSU (11-0) is one of the five remaining teams in Division I without a loss.

Here is the entirety of the latest AP poll.

1. Baylor (61)

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. USC

8. Iowa State

9. Arizona

10. Michigan State

11. Auburn

12. Houston

13. Ohio St.

14. Tennessee

15. Seton Hall

16. LSU

17. Texas

18. Kentucky

19. Alabama

20. Colorado State

21. Providence

22. Villanova

23. Xavier

24. Wisconsin

25. Texas Tech

Comments / 0

Related
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders wants to know why he's good enough to recruit to Florida State but not against his alma mater

Deion Sanders saw the videos as Florida State “fans” burned his jerseys and torched various items of memorabilia. Witnessed their very visceral reactions to Travis Hunter, arguably the No. 1 overall college football prospect in the 2022 class, when Hunter elected to sign with Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers football program and not Coach Prime’s alma mater, Florida State.
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Moves#Ap Poll#Basketball Teams#Auburn Arena#Villanova#Ap#Sec#Tigers#Lsu#Division#Baylor#Purdue 4#Gonzaga#Kansas 7#Usc 8#Iowa State 9#Auburn 12#Alabama 20#Wisconsin 25#Texas Tech
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7 p.m., ESPN/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Both teams will play without their best offensive player, but replacing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

North Carolina QB’s career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
PennLive.com

Former Penn State quarterback announces transfer destination

Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has a new home. The redshirt sophomore, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced on social media Tuesday that he’s transferring to UConn. Roberson entered the 2021 season as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Sean Clifford, and he made...
PENN, PA
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy