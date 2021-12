The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way students are learning, and those changes may be in operation for longer than originally intended. Campus shutdowns over the past few months led to a quick transition into remote learning – a move that has exposed the lack of high-quality education technology in colleges across the country. This, coupled with delayed campus openings, has increased the pressure on America’s educational system. But has that level of pressure forced us to a pivotal point where our education system will never be the same again?

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO