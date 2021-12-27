ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Gelatin foams show unexpected ultralong organic phosphorescence for optical applications

By RIKEN
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong, lightweight and biocompatible foams glow in the dark when ultraviolet light is shone on them, RIKEN chemists have discovered. This phosphorescence could have diverse applications, such as imaging biological samples under the microscope. Phosphorescent materials absorb high-energy light and then gradually release the energy as light of a...

phys.org

Community Policy