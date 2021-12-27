ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lee statue time capsule governor tweet

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Crews wrapping up the removal Monday of a giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
cvilletomorrow.org

‘Stonewall’ Jackson statue is heading to California to become the centerpiece of a historically contextualizing art exhibit

While Charlottesville’s monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is set to be melted down and transformed into new local art, Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be sent to California. At its Monday meeting, Charlottesville City Council voted for LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiitelegraph.com

Precious Artifacts Found in Time Capsule Beneath Confederate Statue

A rust-colored almanac from 1875, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were found Wednesday in a time capsule that sat beneath a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Virginia for more than 130 years. Two other books and a small pamphlet were also found inside the...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Upworthy

A Black museum in Virginia will melt down a Robert E. Lee statue to make new art

The City Council of Charlottesville, Virginia, recently voted four to zero to hand over a statue of Robert E. Lee to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The center is a cultural arts and history museum whose mission is to honor and preserve the rich heritage and legacy of the African-American community of Charlottesville-Albemarle. The museum, which is housed in what was once Charlottesville's only high school for Black students, plans to melt the statue down and use it to create new art. According to executives from the center, they will work with the community to commission the new artwork, CNN reports.
VIRGINIA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Second Virginia Time Capsule From 1887 Opened, Revealing Rare Relics Of Past

A second time capsule found in Virginia revealed rare relics from the time of the Confederacy and after. The capsule was discovered in Richmond on Monday buried underneath the pedestal of where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood. Last week, another time capsule was found underneath the pedestal, but researchers only found a few books and a coin ― not at all what they had been expecting.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Axios

Historians open 19th century time capsule found under Lee statue

Virginia historians on Wednesday opened a 19th century time capsule found last week in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which was removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue earlier this year. What they're saying: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) denounced the monument's Confederate myth that seeks...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Capsule#Governor#Confederate
The Independent

Books, Confederate memorabilia found in Robert E Lee time capsule but no rumoured coffin photo of Lincoln

Conservation experts in Richmond, Virginia, have opened a time capsule found inside the pedestal that until recently supported a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee.Inside they found books, money, ammunition, documents, and other artifacts, but speculation regarding the presence of a photo of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin proved unfounded.The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said the measurements and material of the box, copper, match historical accounts. As the contents inside were unpacked, they appeared to match the description of the 1887 time capsule they had been looking for.“It does appear...
POLITICS
WSET

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin's COVID-19 plans after inauguration

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Lynchburg, COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled since Thanksgiving. Cases continue to rise across the Commonwealth, including cases with the new variant Omicron. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin shares that his strategies to keep families safe involve, no vaccine mandate or mask mandate for students. "Making sure the...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC 29 News

Two bidders sue Charlottesville over plan for Robert E. Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two unsuccessful bidders for Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee have filed a lawsuit against the city, City Council, and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Two plaintiffs - the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation - say Charlottesville City Council’s process...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
HuffingtonPost

Black Man To Be Retried After All-White Jury Used Room With Confederate Decor

A Black man convicted of aggravated assault by an all-white jury that deliberated in a room featuring Confederate symbols and memorabilia will get a new trial, a Tennessee appeals court has ruled. Tim Gilbert, 55, was sentenced to six years in prison following his 2020 trial stemming from a domestic...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy