Local Briefs: Liberty, Clark townships set meetings

Mayor Sal Bonaccorso and the Town Council invited Santa to breakfast with the children of Clark on Sunday, November 28, 2021. A tradition for over two decades, the event is held at the Gran Centurions for residents to enjoy. “What’s more fun than watching kids talk to Santa about what’s on their list? “said Mayor Bonaccorso. “This is a tradition I started when I took office and one myself and the Town Council plan to continue.” The annual event required pre-registration in one of the three sessions planned. Children had a chance to chat with Santa and then enjoy some breakfast with their families.

