ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Local Briefs: Liberty, Clark townships set meetings

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 3 days ago

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees will have a special meeting for...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Jeffersonian

Local News Briefs: Board of Health to meet

The card-making class at the Buffalo (Cumberland) Presbyterian Church scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday has been canceled. The SouthEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District recycling trailer is scheduled to be in Cumberland on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Spencer Township Building on Mill Street. There were no arrival or departure times listed.
CUMBERLAND, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County commissioners approve $19.3 million General Fund budget

WILMINGTON — Clinton County commissioners this week approved a 2022 General Fund budget of about $19.3 million. In tackling next year’s county government expenses, the commissioners were faced with issues familiar to private businesses and consumers: retaining and recruiting employees, and the supply shortage of vehicles. Clinton County...
WILMINGTON, OH
whmi.com

Hartland Township Sets Water And Sewer Rates For 2022

Hartland Township officials have set water and sewer rates for the upcoming year. The Board of Trustees reviewed the rates at their final meeting of 2021. A memo in that meeting’s agenda pack from Township Finance Director Susan Dryden-Hogan states that the sewer and water rates for Readiness to Serve, Grinder Surcharge, Meter Replacement and Commodity reflect the recommendations of an in-house rate study performed by staff in the 4th quarter 2021 and the Livingston Regional Sanitary System Board of Public Works adopted sewer rates.
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Dec. 25

Just after 12 p.m. on Friday, a skier reported an avalanche in the Mushroom area, near Temerity, to Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol. “The skier encountered two snowboarders in the slide and helped dig one out who was buried to his waist,” said Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications. “The other snowboarder had an injured ankle, but was not buried.”
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Liberty Twp
The Daily Jeffersonian

Local News Briefs: Cambridge Municipal Court receipts

The Cambridge Municipal Court has released its receipts for November 2021. Receipts from the criminal division totaled $123,197.99, including $86,789.78 paid to the city, $24,346 to the state, $8,237 to the county and $3,825.21 in miscellaneous payments. The city treasurer received $99,316.50. During November, 457 cases were filed, including:. 346...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Renna Media

Clark Township hosts annual Breakfast with Santa

Mayor Sal Bonaccorso and the Town Council invited Santa to breakfast with the children of Clark on Sunday, November 28, 2021. A tradition for over two decades, the event is held at the Gran Centurions for residents to enjoy. “What’s more fun than watching kids talk to Santa about what’s on their list? “said Mayor Bonaccorso. “This is a tradition I started when I took office and one myself and the Town Council plan to continue.” The annual event required pre-registration in one of the three sessions planned. Children had a chance to chat with Santa and then enjoy some breakfast with their families.
LIFESTYLE
plainsboronj.com

NOTICE OF TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE VIRTUAL REORGANIZATION MEETING

NOTICE OF TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE VIRTUAL REORGANIZATION MEETING. PLEASE BE ADVISED that the Township Committee of Plainsboro Township will hold the virtual 2022 Reorganization Meeting on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building located at 641 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township, New Jersey. Pursuant to the provisions of the New Jersey Open Public Meetings Act, N.J.S.A. 10:4-8(b), this meeting will be held by means of the use of electronic communications equipment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there shall be no public in-person attendance at this meeting. The public, however, is invited to attend the meeting electronically via computer or phone.
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
freedom929.com

UPCOMING LOCAL MEETINGS

(OLNEY/NEWTON) There are two meetings coming up this week :. * the Olney City Council will have a special meeting tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 at Olney City Hall. The purpose of the special Tuesday afternoon City Council meeting is to conduct business related to time sensitive projects in Olney and to hold a closed session to discuss real estate.
OLNEY, IL
morristwp.com

Township Committee Meeting via Zoom-Special Meeting

November 29, 2021, 7:00 PM Planning Board – Master Plan Amendment and review of Zoning ordinance for Master Plan Consistency. December 2, 2021, 7:00 PM Township Committee – Public Hearing for Zoning Ordinance. December 8, 2021, 7:00 PM Township Committee – Continuation of Public Hearing for Zoning Ordinance...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WLFI.com

Wabash Township meets with State to attempt a budget change

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wabash Township is one step closer to getting full-time firefighters back. The township board met with the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for a virtual public hearing Friday. They reviewed the 2021 budget and the allocation of money for the fire department. It's an effort to change the 2022 budget.
WABASH, IN
WGAU

Local government briefs include Downtown Development Authority meeting

There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens Downtown Development Authority, a 2 o’clock session in Authority offices in the Gameday Building on Broad Street in Athens. Some residents in Hoschton are pushing back against a developer’s plans for a 400 acre parcel of property off Josh Pirkle Road in Jackson County. The Pirkle Farm property could be annexed into the city of Hoschton to allow for a build to develop a large subdivision, one that would include space for industrial use.
ATHENS, GA
wnewsj.com

Local Brief: WHS Class of ‘62 plans to reunite

The Wilmington High School Class of 1962 invites any classmates interested in planing their 60th reunion to meet at the Elks at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8 to discuss dates and details of the celebration. Please give Bud Nichols a call at 513-908-1596 if you are able to attend.
WILMINGTON, OH
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Township 2022 Reorganization Meeting Scheduled

The Lakewood Township 2022 Reorganization meeting is scheduled for next Monday, TLS has learned. The meeting will be held 11:00 AM. As first reported by TLS, Mayor Ray Coles is expected to once again serve as Mayor, and Deputy Mayor Menashe Miller is expected to once again serve as Deputy Mayor.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
wnewsj.com

Eight warming shelters available in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — Need emergency warming relief? Eight emergency warming shelters are available in the county this winter, announced the Clinton County EMA. Call before you go to verify the station will be manned, and so they know to expect you. Expect some precautions to be required due to...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
RichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 12.20.21

Townhome developments proposed in Chester, Horner Park area. The Chesterfield County Planning Commission is slated to meet Tuesday. Full agenda here. On the agenda is a proposal by Duke Quality Homes LLC to build up to 145 townhomes on a 32-acre site along Osborne Road and I-95 in Chester. At least 110 of the townhomes would be age-restricted.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
wnewsj.com

Important info programs, meetings slated

Happy New Year to each of you and your families. May the new year bring joy and success throughout the coming year. I’m not big on New Year’s resolutions, but from time to time I like a challenge and will try to come up with a resolution that could be successful and/or meaningful. No, I don’t make a resolution to lose weight; I like food too much to try that.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
CBS Miami

Emergency Meeting Of Broward School Board Friday To Discuss Revising COVID-19 Protocols

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, Broward’s School Board will hold an emergency meeting Friday to review and possibly revise their safety protocols. One option being considered is for all employees, vendors, and visitors be required to wear face coverings while indoors at any district school, facility, or vehicle. If accepted it would go into effect on Monday, January 3rd. Masks for students would remain optional but strongly encouraged. The option is similar to what Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Thursday. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6,...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy