From the Associated Press — Students and staff on campus at Central Michigan University must get a COVID-19 booster shot by January 17. The school announced the mandate Wednesday. It says university community members are required to get the booster shot by then to be considered “fully vaccinated.” Students, staff and faculty who do not receive a booster vaccine will have to get tested weekly for the virus. The Michigan university is one of several in the state that is mandating a booster shot ahead of the upcoming semester. The University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University have all issued COVID booster requirements leading into January.

COLLEGES ・ 13 HOURS AGO