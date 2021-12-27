ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy to offer booster shots for ship hobbled by coronavirus outbreak

By Andrew Degrandpre
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Navy commanders whose ship is hobbled by a coronavirus outbreak are consulting with military medical personnel about providing vaccine boosters to the crew, officials said, as senior Defense Department leaders assess how the USS Milwaukee can resume its deployment amid a global spike in infections fueled by the highly transmissible...

www.seattletimes.com

