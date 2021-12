Law enforcement officers in Placer Country, California, are extending their search for a 43-year-old skier who went missing on Christmas Day.As CBS Sacramento reports, Rory Angelotta was reported missing by his friends after failing to show up for a planned festive dinner.Extreme weather conditions at the Northstar California Ski Resort at the time of Mr Angelotta’s disappearance were reported, which could prove to be a key factor in the investigation.CBS also reported that Mr Angelotta was an “experienced skier”, one who was believed to have been carrying avalanche gear on the day he went missing. Mr Angelotta’s last known...

