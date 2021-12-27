ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks get Trae Young back amid more bad news on COVID front

By Chris Vivlamore
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Nate McMillan cringes every time his phone rings. The Hawks coach has gotten a lot of bad news over the last several days so you can understand his apprehension. He did get some much welcomed news just before the Hawks tipped off against the Bulls Monday. Trae Young is back. That...

CBS 46

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young proposes to girlfriend Shelby Miller

ATLANTA (CBS36) — Atlanta Hawks basketball legend Trae Young surprised fans on Instagram when he announced he popped the question to now fiancée Shelby Miller. The star point guard posted stunning photos of the couple featuring blue balloons and an impressive ring. Young captioned the photo "what a night" with the hashtag 'future mrs. Young'
ATLANTA, GA
3 Hawks 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Trae Young and crew

The Atlanta Hawks certainly aren’t having the season that they were hoping for after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago. In terms of what Atlanta was expecting, they are definitely underperforming as they’re currently 15-18 and are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. There are plenty of reasons why the Hawks are […] The post 3 Hawks 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Trae Young and crew appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bogdanovic, Dieng join Hawks on COVID protocols list

The Hawks will have a team ready to play the Bulls on Wednesday. You won’t recognize them. They may not recognize each other for that matter. In what has been a series of powerful COVID-related punches to the gut, the Hawks lost three more players to the NBA’s health and safety protocols Tuesday, with the additions of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng and Malik Ellison. The Hawks currently have 13 players unable to play because of the protocols. Bogdanovic, Dieng and Ellison all were tested following Monday’s 130-118 home loss to the Bulls, and the positive tests were returned Tuesday morning. All-Star Trae Young and Clint Capela returned from protocols this week, or the situation would be even more direr – if that is possible.
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

