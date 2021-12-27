Hawks get Trae Young back amid more bad news on COVID front

The Hawks will have a team ready to play the Bulls on Wednesday. You won’t recognize them. They may not recognize each other for that matter. In what has been a series of powerful COVID-related punches to the gut, the Hawks lost three more players to the NBA’s health and safety protocols Tuesday, with the additions of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng and Malik Ellison. The Hawks currently have 13 players unable to play because of the protocols. Bogdanovic, Dieng and Ellison all were tested following Monday’s 130-118 home loss to the Bulls, and the positive tests were returned Tuesday morning. All-Star Trae Young and Clint Capela returned from protocols this week, or the situation would be even more direr – if that is possible.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO