Witcover: Biden trims ambitions to fight the new pandemic

Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has decided that countering the new omicron variant of coronavirus must take precedence to his costly Build Back Better campaign to combat the economic lockdown resulting from the mismanagement of the Trump presidency. In announcing his priority Tuesday, Biden recognized that his inability...

