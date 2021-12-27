County Home Road waterline work to resume

If you live anywhere near the eastern side of Osceola County, you realize there has been an increase in car crashes over the last year, unfortunately, many of them fatal. In an effort to remedy this, Osceola County is working with the Florida Department of Transportation to expedite a much-needed traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Nova Road.

