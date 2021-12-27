ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

3 dead, 3 trauma alert patients flown to hospital after Polk County crash

By Heather Monahan
 3 days ago

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed and three more were seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Monday.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash on Lake Hatchineha Road near Watkins Road around noon. The area is just east of Haines City.

According to the sheriff’s office, three people died in the crash and three other people were flown to local hospitals as trauma alert patients.

All six victims are believed to be adults, deputies say. The sheriff’s office says it was reported that two cars were involved in the crash and one of them caught fire.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

