New at the Library

By Hanna Library Staff
prrecordgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blessing of You by Mark Batterson – encourages young children to discover the joys of both counting their blessings and being a blessing to...

www.prrecordgazette.com

Mining Journal

New at Peter White Public Library: New nonfiction

“Center Center: A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost Memoir of a Boy in Ballet” by James Whiteside: I was pleasantly surprised by James Whiteside’s approach to writing about his career as a dancer. There is so much more to this book then just ballet, which makes it more inclusive to folks who don’t know much about the world of professional dancing. Whiteside documents his tumultuous childhood, his wildly imaginative mother Nancy, growing up gay in east coast cities and how he found acceptance and danger of being out. A main focus of the book is about James’ identity as a gay man and his lived experiences. My favorite part is the essay about his free-spirited mother, Nancy, who encouraged her five children to live authentically, even though she herself struggled with her son’s sexuality. She was a complicated character in the essay- at times hard to love with her poor decision making and struggles with addiction. However, it is obvious how much love she had for all of her children and how hard she fought for all of them. After reading, I loved Nancy and mourned her passing. These essays make you feel like you are having a conversation with your best friend late into the night.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
grantcountyreview.com

County Library to Offer New Book Selection Service

The Grant County Public Library in Milbank will offer a new book box subscription service beginning in January. Open to adults, this program will offer the user the option to pick up a staff-selected book once a month. The program is ideal for people who don’t know what to read...
GRANT COUNTY, SD
Literary Hub

The Ultimate Best Books of 2021 List

For good or for ill, no matter what happens in any given year—be it insurrection, new variants, the rise of #BookTok, or even a free Britney—the end-of-year lists will go on. And therefore, per Literary Hub tradition, we will count them. After all, didn’t 2021 teach us anything about the value of personal opinions vs. actual data? (No, actually, I’m sorry to say that it looks like it didn’t, but for the record: listen to the data.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
POTUS
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Business Insider

The 21 best audiobooks of 2021, from striking memoirs to gripping thrillers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Our favorite apps to discover new audiobooks are Audible, Libro.fm, and Libby. The audiobooks on this list were bestsellers and notable favorites from 2021. Last year, I completely fell in love with audiobooks. It can be difficult for...
TV & VIDEOS
Salina Post

Check out what's new at the Salina Public Library

See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are eight new bestsellers, eight new movies, 16 new audiobooks, 24 new music CDs, and 270 other new books. The new bestsellers this week include "Skinnytaste Air Fryer Dinners: 75 Healthy Recipes for Easy Weeknight Meals," "Fix it with Food: Every Meal Easy: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Anyone with Autoimmune Issues and Inflammation," and "Critical Role: Vox Machina--Kith & Kin." The new movies this week include "Prisoners of the Ghostland," "Wolf's Rain: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]," and "The Witch [DVD + Digital]."
SALINA, KS
citysuntimes.com

New Year, New Programming at Desert Foothills Library

Kick off the new year with Desert Foothills Library’s 2022 programming and events for area youths and teens. January 4: Sonoran Desert Story & Stroll, An Interactive Nature Series. Join Desert Foothills Library and Desert Foothills Land Trust as we explore the amazing Sonoran Desert through this interactive nature...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Register Citizen

‘Beautiful New England’ exhibit on view at Clinton library

CLINTON — This is the final week or so of the “Beautiful New England: The Oil Paintings of Michael Bilbow-Finucane” exhibit at the Henry Carter Hull Library at 10 Killingworth Turnpike. Bilbow-Finucane is a Connecticut native “with a focus on all aspects of New England and marine...
CLINTON, CT
Renna Media

New Providence Memorial Library announces January Programs

Knit/Crochet Night (Adults) January 3rd at 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. & January 20th at 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Drop by the Conti Room with a knitting, crocheting, or other textile project you’re working on, and chat with others while you work. Masks are required. To sign up for email reminders, call the library, or email rsvp@newprovidencelibrary.org.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
hamburgreporter.com

At the Library

As the temperatures drop and evenings lengthen, you may have more time to pick up a book and take yourself to a different time or place. Books for all ages at the Hamburg Public Library offer that opportunity for free. A few of the new books include the return of...
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Library Has New Christmas Books

There is nothing quite as cozy as curling up with some hot cocoa and a festive book on a winter night. This holiday season, here are a few new reads to help get through the holiday season. “Christmas Candy Corpse” by Rosemarie Ross is a mystery set in the Poconos....
WARSAW, IN
Mining Journal

New at Peter White Public Library

What a pleasure to have U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo share with a Peter White Public Library audience last month, as part of the NEA Big Read. The National Endowment for the Arts recently released the 2022/2023 list of books that communities can select and write grant requests for, for next year’s Big Read. Here are a few from the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Community Policy