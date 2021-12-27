ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The InfoQ Podcast: Software Architecture and Design InfoQ Trends Report 2021

By Thomas Betts
 5 days ago

This is a re-post from April 2021. Here is an overview of how the InfoQ editorial team sees the Software Architecture and Design topic evolving in 2021, with a focus on what architects are designing for today. In a cloud-native world, architects are reprioritizing the -ilities they consider most...

Global IT Service Management Software Market Segmentation, Application, Trends & Analysis Research Report 2021- 2031 | ServiceNow, Atlassian, Ivanti (HEAT Software)

Market research on most trending report Global “IT Service Management Software” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive IT Service Management Software market state of affairs. The IT Service Management Software marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the IT Service Management Software report into key trades, country, sort and application. international IT Service Management Software Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Microsoft Open-Sources Distributed Machine Learning Library SynapseML

Microsoft announced the release of SynapseML, an open-source library for creating and managing distributed machine learning (ML) pipelines. SynapseML runs on Apache Spark, provides a language-agnostic API abstraction over several datastores, and integrates with several existing ML technologies, including Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX). The release was announced in a...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Migrating Neo4j Graph Schemas With Neo4j Migrations

Neo4j Labs has released Neo4j Migrations, a database migration and refactoring tool that offers version control for relational databases. Inspired by FlywayDB, Neo4j Migrations depends on the Neo4j Java Driver and ClassGraph which is used to detect migrations on the classpath. This tool may be used as a CLI via...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Architecture#Software Systems#Cloud Software#Cto
InfoQ.com

The Continuous Integration Approach to Engineering Leadership

Lena Reinhard is VP Product Engineering at CircleCI, the leader in continuous integration and delivery for developer teams. In her 15+ year career, she’s been building and scaling high-performing engineering organizations and helping distributed teams succeed, starting with her own startup to corporates and NGOs. QCon Plus is a...
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

How Space Shapes Collaboration: Using Anthropology to Break Silos

Think about your office space from an anthropological point of view: does it generate competition or collaboration between tribes?. Cultural analysis can tell us how aligned the team is with the company’s culture. The internal culture of companies can be analyzed in the same way as tribes are analyzed.
SCIENCE
InfoQ.com

End Of Year Learnings From Minecraft’s Migration To JDK 16 And Q&A With The Mojang Team

With the year quickly coming to an end, whether we like it or not, we reflect on 2021. Probably one of the things worth being mentioned, especially in the Java world, is the release of JDK 17, the LTS version incorporating features like pattern matching for switches, a new vector API or sealed classes. The release bears the promise of out-of-the-box improved performance as Application and Class Data Sharing (AppCDS) is among the new features along with the improved performance of the new G1 Garbage Collector. Even though the release date was clearly set, the team at Minecraft decided to make the move earlier, migrating to JDK 16. This is even more interesting, as Minecraft is now part of Microsoft, so hence it will use the newly developed JRE. Given their head start with running Java 16 in production, InfoQ spoke to the Mojang Team to better understand their experience and gains.
VIDEO GAMES
InfoQ.com

Building Quality In for Blockchain Systems

Blockchain technology can be used to build solutions that can naturally deliver better software quality. Using blockchain we can shift to smaller systems that store everything in a contract. We have to understand our data needs and decide what is stored in the chain and what off-chain, and think about how requirements, defects and testing history can be built into the contract models.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

HashiCorp Boundary 0.7 and Boundary Desktop 1.4 Released with Dynamic Host Catalogs

HashiCorp has released version 0.7 of their Boundary open-source project that automates secure identity-based user access to hosts and services across environments. Boundary Desktop 1.4 has also been released for Mac, Linux, and Windows. Key new features include dynamic host catalogs, plugin support (currently for internal use only), and managed groups and resource filtering in the admin console.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

GitLab 14.6 Improves Geo Replication and Adds Support for .NET 6 Projects

GitLab 14.6 new Geo configuration streamlines the process of using the geographically closest replica to speed up clone and pull commands. It also introduces an activity list for GitLab's Agent to log real-time events and brings support for .NET 6. GitLab Geo replicas provide local, read-only access to GitLab instances...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

22 predictions about the Software Development trends in 2022

In only a few days, we will say goodbye to 2021 and welcome a new year: 2022. After the disastrous, pandemic-hit 2020, 2021 was a year of resiliency and fight-back for humanity. Thanks to technological advancements, countries were able to vaccinate people en masse. For the Software Development and IT industry, 2021 was a significant year as expected.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Kubernetes 1.23 Released with Improved Events, gRPC Probes, and Support for Dual-Stack

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) released Kubernetes 1.23 recently. The release has new features such as the events subcommand for kubectl, gRPC probes, and expression language validation for custom resources, generally available or stable features such as generic ephemeral volumes, Horizontal Pod Autoscaling, and IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack networking, beta features such as PodSecurity, and deprecated features such as FlexVolume.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

AWS Announces Further Worldwide Expansion of Local Zones

AWS Local Zones are an infrastructure deployment that places compute, storage, database, and other select AWS services close to a large population and industrial centers. And recently, AWS announced the launch of over 30 new AWS Local Zones in significant cities worldwide. The company launched the first Local Zone in...
TECHNOLOGY
InfoQ.com

Google Protocol Buffers Support Idiomatic Kotlin Bindings

Google added support for Kotlin to its open source Protocol Buffers project, which is able to translate a proto definition into an idiomatic Domain Specific Language (DSL) leveraging Kotlin advanced syntax features. Thanks to Kotlin's interop with Java, Kotlin programs could already work with Protocol Buffers by simply using the...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Amazon RDS Introduces Readable Standby Instances in Multi-AZ Deployments

AWS has recently announced readable standby instances in Amazon RDS multi-AZ deployments. The new database cluster option provides high availability and durability for workloads requiring more read capacity and consistent transaction latency. Introduced more than ten years after multi-AZ deployments for RDS, the new option in preview uses the database...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

The InfoQ eMag: Paths to Production: Deployment Pipelines as a Competitive Advantage

Enabling developers to push code to production at an ever-increasing velocity has become a competitive advantage. By rapidly deploying applications, companies can easily keep up with changes in the business and surrounding market and thus maintain competitiveness. Automating deployments allow developers to reduce errors, increase productivity, and deploy more frequently.
ECONOMY
InfoQ.com

MicroStream 6.0 Supports JDK 17, Spring Boot and Helidon

MicroStream, the JVM data storage engine providing in-memory storage to fully or partially persist and restore Java object graphs, has released version 6.0 featuring added support for Java 17, Spring Boot integration, Deep-copy utility and the elimination of various bugs. Concurrent with the release of MicroStream 5.0, the company also...
SOFTWARE
