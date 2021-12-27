ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado DA asks judge to lower 110-year prison sentence given to truck driver in deadly crash to 20-to-30 years instead

By Kenneth Niemeyer
 3 days ago
Workers clear debris on Interstate 70 in Lakewood, Colorado, from the deadly pile-up. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File
  • Rogel Aguilera Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison this month for a truck crash that killed four people.
  • District attorney Alexis King asked a judge to lower Mederos' sentence to 20-to-30 years on Monday.
  • Mederos has claimed that his brakes failed during the crash.

A Colorado district attorney asked a judge to lower the sentence given to a trucker for a deadly truck crash to 20-to-30 years instead of 110 years in prison during a court hearing on Monday.

Rogel Aguilera Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was sentenced to 110 years in prison earlier this month after he was convicted in a 2019 crash that killed four. Mederos has claimed his brakes failed before the deadly pile-up.

Colorado judge A. Bruce Jones said he was forced to have Mederos's sentences run concurrently due to state law after a jury convicted him on 27 counts on December 13.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King had asked Jones for a hearing to consider lowering Mederos' sentence on December 22. At a scheduling hearing on Monday, King asked Jones to consider lowering Mederos' sentence to 20-t0-30 years.

Jones cut King off before she could explain why she wanted Jones to lower the sentence and reminded her that the hearing was meant for scheduling Mederos' resentencing date.

"This is a scheduling hearing," Jones said in court. "That sort of stuff that is exactly the sort of stuff you ought to be saying with the defendant present, not in his absence."

Jones set Medero's resentencing hearing for January 13.

King's request to lower the sentence came after deputy district attorney Kayla Wildeman, who was a part of Mederos' prosecution, posted a photo of a brake shoe she received as a gift on social media.

King issued a statement that said Wildeman's post was "in poor taste" and the brake shoe was "not a piece of evidence from this case."

Over 4.9 million people signed a petition asking Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency to Mederos. Kim Kardashian also urged Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos' sentence and reform Colorado sentencing laws on Twitter.

"I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence," Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

Comments / 8

Beth Spurrier
3d ago

what does this say about are whole court systems. If you change how many years Rogel is going to be in jail. From 110 years to 20 to 30 years. Are you going to be ready for other inmates that they did not deserve the sentences they got.

Reply(1)
6
Murray Matteo
3d ago

Well when your going down the hill to fast and your using your brakes to much because you were going to fast they tend to heat up in return not work. Is this the trucks fault, the companies fault, or the drivers fault. I've been driving for 25 years, live in Colorado and never smoked a brake ever. The rule is you can go down the hill a million times to slow, but only 1 time to fast.

Reply
5
