ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

St. John’s postpones next two games due to COVID

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gv0Da_0dWt4YXY00

St. John’s postponed its next two Big East games due to COVID-19 issues within the Red Storm program, starting with Wednesday’s contest against Marquette.

Saturday’s game at Georgetown is also postponed. Under the conference’s new policy announced last week, the games will be rescheduled.

The Red Storm (8-3) have been idle since a Dec. 18 loss at Pittsburgh. Their games against Seton Hall (Dec. 20) and Butler (Dec. 23) were previously postponed.

St. John’s is next scheduled to play at home on Jan. 5 against DePaul.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

St. John’s basketball has first postponed game rescheduled

St. John’s basketball has seen its first postponed game rescheduled this season. The Big East Conference is working hard through the holiday season as the first St. John’s basketball game that was postponed due to health and safety protocols has been rescheduled. St. John’s will visit Seton Hall...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New Britain Herald

UConn women call off Friday game against DePaul

The UConn women’s basketball team’s break will now last into 2022. The Big East announced Tuesday that the 11th-ranked Huskies’ conference game against DePaul scheduled for Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago has been canceled due to COVID issues within the UConn program. Per the Big East...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Depaul#Seton Hall#Sacramento State#Oregon State Acc#Notre Dame#Florida A M
22thepoint.com

No. 21 Providence takes on DePaul in Big East battle Saturday

PITTSBURGH — DePaul hosts No. 21 Providence Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. The Blue Demons enter play at 9-2 overall after losing to Butler Wednesday, 63-59. The Friars are 12-1 and are coming off a 70-65 win over No. 15 Seton Hall Wednesday. © 2021 |...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
Health
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Public Health
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Down to 8 players, No. 15 Seton Hall falls at No. 21 Providence in first game in 17 days

Seton Hall was down to just eight available players for their first game in 17 days. With big men Ike Obiagu and Tyrese Samuel in COVID-19 protocols, the No. 15 Pirates fought hard but just didn’t have enough and fell to No. 21 Providence, 70-65, at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Forward Noah Horchler torched the Pirates with 17 points, making 5-of-6 from deep, 13 rebounds and three blocks.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Baltimore Sun

Towson University athletics announces new COVID protocols; Mount St. Mary’s cancels conference basketball openers

New procedures to combat the spread of the coronavirus will be in effect immediately at all Towson home games, the university announced Tuesday afternoon. Attendance will be limited to 50% capacity, masks that cover the nose and mouth will be required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status, and concessions will not be available. The Tigers men’s basketball team (9-4) will play a ...
TOWSON, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy