T. Rowe Price Group has completed its planned acquisition of New York-based Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 billion, making its first big expansion into private markets as it looks to grow beyond its better-known mutual fund retirement business. The Baltimore-based money management firm said Wednesday it acquired 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, an alternative credit manager with $53 billion of ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO