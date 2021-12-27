Huntington city council considering plans to build a $1.5 million senior center

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington City Council Members on Monday night will consider a resolution to build a senior center on the city’s west end.

The $1.5 million center would be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding and would fill a “great need” in that area of the city, spokesman Bryan Chambers tells 13 News. A large senior high rise is in the area along with other senior living facilities.

If the money is approved it would be built behind the Central City Gazebo on 14th Street West, which the city already owns, Chambers said.

The plan calls for the Cabell County Community Services Organization to eventually own, operate and maintain the center.

The center will be a place where traditional senior services will be provided along with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations provided by the Cabell County Health Department.

As a part of the same resolution for the senior center, the council will also be approving allocating $100,000 in ARPA funds to each city council member to be used in their respective districts. Those council members who serve “at-large” would be able to use the funding anywhere in the city.

The money must be spent under the guidelines provided in the ARPA to help with COVID relief.

