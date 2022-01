The Apache Software Foundation has released a new version of the Apache HTTP Server, 2.4.52, to address two flaws - one scored high and the other critical - in one of the world's leading web servers. With security practitioners racing to mitigate Apache's logging library vulnerabilities - known as Log4j - these newly detected vulnerabilities in Apache's server software now may be leveraged for remote access, some experts say.

