This article is also available in audio format. Scroll down just a bit for the link and enjoy listening. Grown for its grainlike seed, buckwheat is eaten in many countries and regions throughout the world. It’s named for the resemblance of its seeds to those of beech trees and because its usage is similar to wheat. The groats (hulled seeds) are commonly eaten as porridge in Western Asia and Eastern Europe. And in Japan and North and South Korea, the groats are traditionally made into buckwheat noodles. Buckwheat is also starting to gain more popularity in Western Europe because of its health and nutritional qualities.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO