The Great Resignation means companies can’t build teams the way they used to… that might actually be a good thing. In a new report on job openings and labor turnover just released this month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shared that more than 4.4 million people left their jobs in September of 2021. That’s a slight increase from the month prior and represents about 3% of the total American workforce.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO