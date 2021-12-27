FedEx Ground distribution center planned in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, WV (AP) – A published report says construction is expected to start on a FedEx Ground distribution center in south Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports a 250,000-square-foot facility is planned to be operational at the site in 2022.

FedEx Ground spokesman David Westrick told the newspaper that it will employ a mix of full- and part-time workers and also will contract for package pickup and delivery services. He says the company is working to optimize its capacity to meet increasing demand as e-commerce grows.

Construction is expected to begin Monday at the site.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.