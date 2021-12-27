ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fake Vaccination Cards Now a Crime in NYS

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFake COVID-19 vaccination cards are now illegal in New York. Governor Kathy Hochul has...

wesb.com

Comments / 57

Patricia Walsh
3d ago

there's a big difference between fighting for a good cause, which these shots are not,or giving up the fight and just move out of NYC This place is for losers! I am moving to Florida soon the Afginniez can have NY

Reply(2)
10
John E Forbes
2d ago

Must be a Bigger crime than Coumo executing the elderly in nursing homes!!!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy