Agawam – Sacred Heart Parish, 1061 Springfield St. in the Feeding Hills section, will hold the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God Mass on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. Chicopee - The UNBOUND Ministry Team at Mary’s House of Prayer, 202 East Main St., Chicopee, MA will be offering four one day conferences in 2022 on the Five Keys to Freedom in Christ for those feeling burdened, anxious, regretful, angry, etc. The conferences include DVD presentations by Neal Lozano and prayer team ministry for those who desire it. The conferences will be held January 15, April 2, July 16, and October 15, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary’s House of Prayer. Lunch is included with the registration fee of $30. Full details and registration forms are available at www.maryshousechicopee.org under the UNBOUND tab, or by calling Jean at 413-452-0511.

