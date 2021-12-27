Howard County Celebrates 2021 Kwanzaa Virtually

ELLICOTT CITY Md. (WJZ) — Howard County will be hosting their 2021 Kwanza Celebration virtually, broadcasting the celebration live from the Owen Brown Interfaith Center.

The celebration will feature inspiring speeches and performances that explore the seven principles of Kwanzaa:

unity

creativity

self-determination

collective responsibility

cooperative economics

purpose

faith

The event is be hosted by Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Office of Human Rights & Equity.

“Kwanzaa reminds us to honor family, culture, and community,” Ball said. “Sharing in the seven principles of Kwanzaa provides guidance for all our lives and celebrates that diversity and inclusion make us a stronger, united community. I look forward to honoring the spirit of this holiday with thoughtful speeches and meaningful performances.”

Some of the participating speakers include:

Howard County NAACP President Willie Flowers

Equity & Restorative Practices Manager, Dr. Denise Boston

Morgan State University Students

Zhion Perkins and Allen Dixon

Kori Jones, Recreation Supervisor, Howard County Recreation & Parks

The event will also feature special performances from Paul Thompson, Janssen Evelyn, Denée Barr and the Celebration Liturgical Dance Ministry.

“The official theme for Kwanzaa is ‘Ensuring the Well-Being of the World,” Claudia Allen, Kwanzaa Committee Co-Chair, said. “I cannot help but feel that holding this event virtually honors that. Together, we will still recommit ourselves to ensuring the well-being of the world and our communities through a celebration of African American culture.”