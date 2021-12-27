3 dead, 3 seriously injured in Polk County crash

Three people are dead and three others in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County around noon Monday.

Polk sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred on Lake Hatchineha Road and Watkins Road, which is east of Haines City.

Sheriff’s officials said one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash. The three who survived were taken away by medical helicopter as “trauma alerts,” the sheriff’s office said.

All the people involved are believed to be adults, sheriff’s officials said.

No other information was immediately released.