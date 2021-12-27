3 dead, 3 seriously injured in Polk County crash

This article about the state’s effective takeover of local school boards quoted Citrus County Superintendent Sam Himmel, president of the state superintendents association and also an elected Republican, saying, “...there’s always people above us making rules and laws, and we follow them. I like to trust who’s in charge.” Since she is an elected, partisan official, I do not trust that Himmel would always trust who’s in charge. She has the perceived luxury of complete state control by one political party — her party. This, of course, is not how our system was designed to work. Our forefathers fought monarchical rule (roughly equivalent to single-party rule) with both pen and sword to establish a system of checks and balances. None of those checks and balances are currently working in Republican-dominated Florida. Ruling without compromise can turn against you, and that is what the forebearers of this experiment knew. One only has to ask themselves if Superintendent Himmel’s comments would have been uttered if she were serving a governor from another party that held positions disagreeable to her vision. Himmel’s and others’ acquiescence to single party rule should alarm us all. This will not end well.
