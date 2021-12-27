ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

3 dead, 3 seriously injured in Polk County crash

By Chris Tisch
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMFny_0dWt2Kds00
Three people are dead and three others in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County around noon Monday.

Three people are dead and three others in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County around noon Monday.

Polk sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred on Lake Hatchineha Road and Watkins Road, which is east of Haines City.

Sheriff’s officials said one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash. The three who survived were taken away by medical helicopter as “trauma alerts,” the sheriff’s office said.

All the people involved are believed to be adults, sheriff’s officials said.

No other information was immediately released.

Comments / 4

Nathan Small
3d ago

wow ,, there has been a lot of bad car accidents today with fatalities like 7 to 10 people from Pasco, Hillsboro, Pinellas and Polk County people please be careful of the roads .... we don't need our covid death's to start skyrocketing again

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
East Lake, FL
Polk County, FL
Accidents
Polk County, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Haines City, FL
Crime & Safety
Haines City, FL
Accidents
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay residents line up at public sites for free COVID tests without appointments

Looking for a free, same-day COVID-19 test in Tampa Bay this week? Get in line. At Hillsborough County’s sole government-run testing site, the queue has often circled the building in the days after Christmas, with some people reporting waiting more than an hour to get through. That site at the West Tampa Community Resource Center tested 2,394 people on Dec. 26. That is up from 1,059 tests on Dec. 20, and is more than double what was about 400 tests daily in November.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#Polk Sheriff
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa woman reaches $1.75 million settlement for losing leg after pedicure

A trip to the nail salon turned into a nightmare for Clara Shellman. An employee with Tammy’s Nails 2 at 2507 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa cut Shellman’s foot while she was getting a pedicure in September 2018, according to a lawsuit. The cut became infected and quickly spread, aggravated by Shellman’s severe peripheral arterial disease. Shellman had to have her leg amputated.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Tampa Bay Times

Russian New Year celebration coming to St. Pete Beach

With a strong connection in its local and world history roots, the Russian Heritage Organization will host a celebration to mark the Russian New Year on Jan. 8 with a gala at the TradeWinds Resort in St. Pete Beach. Florida’s St. Petersburg has a connection to the former Russian nobleman...
SOCIETY
Tampa Bay Times

5 things Tampa General Hospital wants you to know about omicron

As the number of COVID-19 infections spike across the state, hospitals are preparing for a new wave of patients. Florida reported 125,201 coronavirus cases over the seven-day period from Dec. 17-23, according to the latest Department of Health data. That’s an average of about 17,886 infections per day — a jump of more than 320 percent from the week before.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa needle exchange saves lives by preventing overdoses, infections

TAMPA — By 12:30 p.m., they’d run out of alcohol swabs. Cotton, too. For months, they’ve been out of the containers used to safely dispose of needles. That Monday in December, IDEA Exchange Tampa gathered near University Mall. It was the same procedure every Monday and Friday, when the needle exchange program sets up in the parking lot to offer clean needles to those in need.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Where to find Tampa Bay fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve

After an explosive year, you can set a match to 2021 and watch it blow away at numerous fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve in the Tampa Bay area. First Night St. Pete 2022: The family friendly celebration in downtown St. Petersburg will have two fireworks displays. One is at the more bedtime-friendly hour of 8 p.m. and also at midnight. The purchase of a First Night St. Pete button is required for the hands-on activities at this party and supports this volunteer organization. $5-$20. 4 p.m.-midnight Friday. South Straub Park, 250 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. 727-823-8906.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

When local control resides in Tallahassee | Letters

This article about the state’s effective takeover of local school boards quoted Citrus County Superintendent Sam Himmel, president of the state superintendents association and also an elected Republican, saying, “...there’s always people above us making rules and laws, and we follow them. I like to trust who’s in charge.” Since she is an elected, partisan official, I do not trust that Himmel would always trust who’s in charge. She has the perceived luxury of complete state control by one political party — her party. This, of course, is not how our system was designed to work. Our forefathers fought monarchical rule (roughly equivalent to single-party rule) with both pen and sword to establish a system of checks and balances. None of those checks and balances are currently working in Republican-dominated Florida. Ruling without compromise can turn against you, and that is what the forebearers of this experiment knew. One only has to ask themselves if Superintendent Himmel’s comments would have been uttered if she were serving a governor from another party that held positions disagreeable to her vision. Himmel’s and others’ acquiescence to single party rule should alarm us all. This will not end well.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hooters parent company changes its name

The Clearwater-based company that owns and operates Hooters restaurants is changing its name. Hooters Management Corporation is now known as HMC Hospitality Group, according to a media release. HMC Hospitality Group operates 22 Hooters restaurants and 5 Hoots locations in Tampa Bay and Chicago. The first Hooters restaurant opened in...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy