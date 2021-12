LeBron James said he’s thought about when he might hang up his crown, but plans to keep going as long as his mind and body are able. “Ive thought about it — where I’m at with it,” James said. “I’m still playing at such a high level. … But I’m in Year 19. … I’m on the other side of the hill. So we’ll see where the game takes me. … As long as my mind stays fresh and my body stays with that, I can play the game.”

