Catwoman &The Dark Knight Get Extra Close In Latest Trailer For ‘The Batman’

By J. Bachelor
 3 days ago

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Let the countdown to the showdown begin.

On March 4, 2022 fans of Gotham’s troubled hero will be treated to an all new entry into The Batman mythology. This time around, Robert Pattinson dons the cape and cowl, taking on the role of wealthy but tormented crimefighter Bruce Wayne. In addition to iconic villains like The Riddler and The Penguin, he’ll also cross paths with Catwoman in the upcoming film.

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman below.

As dangerous as she is alluring, it’ll be interesting to see Zoe’s take on this feisty feline foe. Will the new Batman film live up – or dare we say, surpass – the legacy forged by Christopher Nolan ‘s Dark Knight Trilogy? Only time will tell.

aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: One Dark Knight #1

From high above the sweltering summer streets of Gotham, Batman planned to escort the GCPD as the dangerous metahuman super-villain known as E.M.P. was transferred from a holding cell to his permanent home at Blackgate Prison. E.M.P.’s electrical powers posed a threat, but the situation was in hand—until it wasn’t. Now every light in Gotham is out, the police are in disarray, and a broken, bleeding Batman must fight his way to Blackgate, block by block, dragging E.M.P. behind him. But the dark corners of Gotham hold many surprises…and E.M.P. has many more shocks to deliver before the night is through!
COMICS
heroichollywood.com

‘The Batman’ Cinema Standee Spotlights Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight

A cinema standee for The Batman highlights Robert Pattinson’s The Dark Knight. The hype train for The Batman left the station as early as last year but we’re quickly approaching our final stop. The Robert Pattinson film is set to debut in just a short couple of months, which means the marketing for the film is ramping up. Just recently, a brand new international trailer with new footage was released, teasing The Riddler’s nefarious plans against the elite of Gotham.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Batman: One Dark Knight #1

Writer and artist Jock launches his Batman miniseries Batman: One Dark Knight through DC’s Black Label imprint this coming Tuesday; check out the official preview of the first issue here…. From high above the sweltering summer streets of Gotham, Batman planned to escort the GCPD as the dangerous metahuman...
COMICS
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to...
MOVIES
