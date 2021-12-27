ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Illegal immigrant arrested, charged with fatally stabbing roommate in LaGrange

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
LaGrange police LaGrange police (LaGrange police)

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are investigating the murder of a man found stabbed to death overnight in his LaGrange apartment.

Officers were called to Woodland Trail Apartments on North Davis Road around 1:40 a.m. on Monday. The caller told police that there had been a fight inside an apartment and someone needed medical attention.

When they entered the apartment, officers found 40-year-old Crecensio Rosas de la Rosa in a bedroom with a stab wound to his neck. He was taken to Well Star West Georgia where he died of his injury.

Investigators later learned de la Rosa, the suspect, later identified as Carlos Eduardo Gomez Rios, and two other men lived in the apartment together.

During an argument, Rios stabbed de la Rosa and left the apartment, police say. He was later found in the apartment complex’s parking lot and arrested.

Rios is currently being held in the Troup County Jail on a murder charge.

Police add that Rios was deported from the U.S. in 2016 and is currently living in the country illegally.

IN OTHER NEWS:

85-year-old woman to be paroled in 1973 death of young stepson, killing of husband 2 decades later

KINSTON, N.C. — An 85-year-old North Carolina woman serving life for the murders of her 4-year-old stepson and her husband decades apart has been granted parole. Sylvia Ipock White’s release date has been set for Dec. 2, 2022, according to WITN in Greenville. White, of Kinston, was convicted in 1993 of hiring two men to kill her husband, prominent insurance agent Billy Carlyle White Sr.
Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

TOKYO — (AP) — The suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said Friday. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder in the Dec. 17 fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka in western Japan. He died Thursday.
