Illegal immigrant arrested, charged with fatally stabbing roommate in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are investigating the murder of a man found stabbed to death overnight in his LaGrange apartment.

Officers were called to Woodland Trail Apartments on North Davis Road around 1:40 a.m. on Monday. The caller told police that there had been a fight inside an apartment and someone needed medical attention.

When they entered the apartment, officers found 40-year-old Crecensio Rosas de la Rosa in a bedroom with a stab wound to his neck. He was taken to Well Star West Georgia where he died of his injury.

Investigators later learned de la Rosa, the suspect, later identified as Carlos Eduardo Gomez Rios, and two other men lived in the apartment together.

During an argument, Rios stabbed de la Rosa and left the apartment, police say. He was later found in the apartment complex’s parking lot and arrested.

Rios is currently being held in the Troup County Jail on a murder charge.

Police add that Rios was deported from the U.S. in 2016 and is currently living in the country illegally.

