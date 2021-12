Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 20, 2021. On 12/17/2021, School Resource Deputies at an unidentified school responded to assist School Campus Security with a report of a fight. The investigation determined these were mutual combatants who willingly met each other on the soccer field by the portable classrooms to fight each other. Neither reported any injuries, and both refused to see the school nurse or paramedics. The principal will determine discipline under the Broward Schools “PROMISE” program matrix.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO