Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies,’ dies at 58

By CNN.com
East Bay Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed film director Jean-Marc Vallée — who helmed the 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” — died Sunday near Quebec City, Canada, his production company’s publicist told CNN. He was 58 years old. “He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to...

