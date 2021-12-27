ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

Wind Chill Warning issued for Waterville Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-27 11:29:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia West central Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EST. * At 433 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Snipesville, or 8 miles northeast of Broxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Coffee, northwestern Bacon, southern Jeff Davis and west central Appling Counties, including the following locations Denton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colquitt; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mitchell and northwestern Colquitt Counties through 245 PM EST At 206 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pelham, Camilla, Doerun, Funston, Sale City, Ticknor, Center Hill, Cotton, Laney, Poplar Arbor Church, Hartsfield, Bay and Hinsonton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cass, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Schuyler, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cass; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Schuyler; Scott WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, sleet accumulations up to a quarter inch and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch possible. Wind chills may reach 5 to 15 below zero overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult from snow and ice with slippery road conditions developing Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-02 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 22 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 18 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ Friday to 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Saturday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ Saturday to 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, WA
County
Douglas County, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Atchison; Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Henry; Holt; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Nodaway; Pettis; Platte; Putnam; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Widespread wintry precipitation is expected across the region. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. Highest snowfall totals likely along and north of a St. Joseph to Chillicothe to Kirksville line. Greatest ice accumulations likely along a Butler to Sedalia to Boonville line. Snowfall totals across the KC metro look to range from 3 to 6 inches. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this Winter Storm. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT ABOVE 7000 FEET FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet, locally higher on the mountain peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Chiricahua Mountains and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Berrien, Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:01:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Cook The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Central Berrien County in south central Georgia * Until 445 PM EST. * At 400 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sparks, or over Adel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Nashville around 420 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Berrien Co A/P, Massee, Allenville, Barneyville, Weber and Laconte. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 545 PM EST. * At 454 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Givhans Ferry State Park, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Ladson, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ridgeville, Givhans, Sangaree, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Knightsville and College Park. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 192 and 205. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR COOK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 327 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Moultrie, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Moultrie, Sparks, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Pineboro, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Spence Airport and Laconte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:24:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday Night, Ice and Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday, Much Colder Air Expected This Weekend A strong cold front is expected to move into northeast Oklahoma late Friday night and early Saturday morning, and then cross all of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas by later Saturday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Friday night, mainly across southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas. Continue to check the forecast regularly. Temperatures will start falling by early Saturday morning north of Interstate 44 and will begin falling during the morning and early afternoon farther south and east. Temperatures will continue to fall through Sunday morning with most locations seeing temperatures in the teens. Dangerous wind chills around 5 below zero to five above zero will be possible from Interstate 40 and points north Saturday night into Sunday morning. While there remains uncertainty, there is higher confidence in some wintry precipitation occurring Saturday and Saturday night. Some ice and light snow accumulation will be possible in some places. The greater potential for ice accumulation is forecast north of Interstate 44 Saturday. Gusty northerly winds could create some potential power outages within locations of ice accumulations. The drastic temperature change also continues to be one of the main impacts at this time. If you have things outdoors that have been fine during the record warm December, such as garden hoses, irrigation systems, or sensitive plants, precautions should be taken to protect them. Don`t forget about your outdoor pets as well! Keep up with the latest forecasts as additional information continues to stream in.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 04:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren Areas of fog through the morning commute Surface observations indicate widespread fog across eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey early this morning. Locally dense fog is possible through mid-morning, with visibilities reduced to a quarter mile in spots. If you plan to travel, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and maintain extra distance from other vehicles.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Boone, De Kalb, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; McHenry; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Will; Winnebago WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Steady, blowing snow and dangerous travel possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 6 inches and northeasterly wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snow rates appear most likely between noon Saturday and midnight Sunday.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Mansfield, Oroville, Waterville, and Okanogan. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Mansfield, Oroville, Waterville, and Okanogan. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bibb, Greene, Hale, Perry, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 08:27:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-30 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bibb; Greene; Hale; Perry; Sumter .Heavy rains will continue today. One to two inches of rain have already fallen in some areas. Additional rains may cause flash flooding across portions of Central Alabama. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN...Through 6 PM. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional heavy rains of near one to two inches with isolated higher amounts may occur in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Widespread wintry precipitation is expected across the region. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. The highest snowfall totals will likely be along and north of the Kansas Turnpike. Greatest ice accumulations likely south of Interstate 35. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills Saturday and Saturday night could be dangerous for vulnerable populations and those that may become stranded in their vehicles.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 13:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McDuffie County in east central Georgia Columbia County in east central Georgia Southeastern Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northeastern Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 200 PM EST. * At 110 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wrightsboro, or near Thomson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Edgefield, Harlem, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Midtown, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Summerville, Wrightsboro, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field and Village Plaza Shopping Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Shelby WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Shelby County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2020-12-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If traveling for the New Year holiday have additional layers of clothing on hand if you become stranded. If outdoors cover all exposed skin and return to shelter as soon as possible.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 07:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-30 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Kittson WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy