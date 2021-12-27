Wind Chill Warning issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:24:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday Night, Ice and Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday, Much Colder Air Expected This Weekend A strong cold front is expected to move into northeast Oklahoma late Friday night and early Saturday morning, and then cross all of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas by later Saturday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Friday night, mainly across southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas. Continue to check the forecast regularly. Temperatures will start falling by early Saturday morning north of Interstate 44 and will begin falling during the morning and early afternoon farther south and east. Temperatures will continue to fall through Sunday morning with most locations seeing temperatures in the teens. Dangerous wind chills around 5 below zero to five above zero will be possible from Interstate 40 and points north Saturday night into Sunday morning. While there remains uncertainty, there is higher confidence in some wintry precipitation occurring Saturday and Saturday night. Some ice and light snow accumulation will be possible in some places. The greater potential for ice accumulation is forecast north of Interstate 44 Saturday. Gusty northerly winds could create some potential power outages within locations of ice accumulations. The drastic temperature change also continues to be one of the main impacts at this time. If you have things outdoors that have been fine during the record warm December, such as garden hoses, irrigation systems, or sensitive plants, precautions should be taken to protect them. Don`t forget about your outdoor pets as well! Keep up with the latest forecasts as additional information continues to stream in.

ADAIR COUNTY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO