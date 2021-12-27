ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins Notebook: Calm before the storm

By Steve Conroy
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ever-lurking COVID virus has thrown the NHL’s season off-kilter. It has scuttled the league’s involvement in the Beijing Olympics and the schedule-makers now have to find landing spots for a host of postponed games, including six Bruin contests. But if you’re a Bruin fan, the good...

CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Trade for Ullmark if Rask Signs With Bruins

The pieces could fall perfectly in place for the Edmonton Oilers to finally put an end to that goaltender search, and it could come sometime this year. It may even be able to be pulled off before the trade deadline which is what would be the most beneficial for the Oilers. Linus Ullmark could be the perfect goalie that they need to push them to the next level.
NHL
